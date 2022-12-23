Cheap Eats Vancouver: Bosa Foods sandwiches for $10 or less

To live in Vancouver is to always be on the hunt for the perfect affordable lunch, and most will settle for something under $20 all things considered.

Sandwiches are always a great option, a perfect combo of tastiness and convenience. We’ve even shared some of the best sandwiches in the city previously and consider ourselves something of an authority on the subject.

In fact, one of the best sandos in town can be found not at a restaurant or cafe, but at Italian grocer Bosa Foods in the Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood, a short walk from the north end of Commercial Drive.

Bosa offers some of the best and most authentic Italian ingredients anywhere in the city, a good fit for the historically Italian population on the Drive. You can essentially do no wrong shopping there for the pasta or charcuterie board of your dreams.

Less mentioned, however, are their fresh lunch options, including their many sandwich selections, found at the front of the store next to the cash registers.

Almost every sandwich comes in at $7.99 — yes, you read that right — and can stand up to any sandwich you’d pick up at a nice bistro in the neighbourhood.

Options range from typical Italian panini to more North American fare like turkey clubs, New York smoked meat sandwiches, and even veggie wraps.

Shoppers take a number and wait to be called to order their sandwiches, which are toasted to order in an industrial-grade panini press. With the money you’ll save on lunch, you can pop by the refrigerated section for a San Pellegrino or fruit juice to go with your lunch.

We decided to get the New York sandwich with pastrami, sauerkraut, and dijon mustard, and the Muffaletta on focaccia with genoa salami, provolone, and olive tapenade.

With two sandwiches and a drink, we walked out of there with a receipt for just over $20. Your favourite deli could never.

Both sandwiches packed a ton of flavour and were big enough to save for seconds, though it was hard to resist eating it all in one sitting.

Visitors who can resist the Drive’s many better-known options will be glad to have insider intel on one of the best sandwiches in the neighbourhood.

Address: 562 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-216-2659

Instagram