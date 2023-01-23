CuratedTravel

Set sail for under $1,000: These three stunning cruises depart from Vancouver

Canada Place cruise ship terminal in downtown Vancouver. (Destination Vancouver)

If you’re looking for an escape to the high seas, we got your back!

What’s not to like on a cruise ship where the world really is your oyster?

Booking your next vacation on board means you have access to broadway-style shows, live music, spa treatments and (the best thing of all) buffet-style meals.

So here are some of the most popular cruises that leave from Vancouver and the lowest prices Daily Hive found:

Hawaii

One of the best cruises that leave Vancouver is undoubtedly one that goes to Hawaii. 

The cheapest deal Daily Hive found with Royal Princess was for $1,980 for two travellers sleeping in an interior suite. For one person, that is about $990.

Spend five days this fall out on the water before reaching Honolulu, Hawaii, where you can continue your travels hopping from island to island. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Princess Cruises (@princesscruises)

Alaska

If you still haven’t yet gotten a chance to explore Alaska, here is your opportunity. 

Alaska offers breathtaking glaciers, forests and mountains, so you can get a taste of what the US state has to offer with this five-day cruise.

With Holland America, a five-night cruise to Alaska will cost about $1,116 for two people ($558 a person). 

The Holland America cruise leaves from Vancouver in May. 

Pacific Coastal Cruise

If you don’t want to sail too far away but would like to appreciate the Pacific Northwest, a Pacific Coastal Cruise is a great fit.

Either hop on board a one-day cruise or stay for up to five days with Holland America Line. 

The cheapest trip Daily Hive found exploring the Pacific Northwest will cost $320. This deal is for a one-day cruise to Seattle in May for two people staying in an inside suite.

If you want to stay out at sea for a little longer, you can spend four or five days sailing to Seattle and back. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Princess Cruises (@princesscruises)

