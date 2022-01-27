Chatime Canada has launched its eighth annual Lunar New Year special, and it’s releasing limited-edition cups and drinks.

Starting January 27, in partnership with BT21, a collaborative project between LINE FRIENDS and South Korean superstars BTS, Chatime customers can sip on the special edition BT21 Kosmos drink.

It’s made with white grape and white peach butterfly pea tea and mixed with an eye-grabbing shimmer. When ordered in large, the drink will come with a special BT21 cup.

If you purchase any two large drinks, you are also given a Purple Pocket in celebration of Lunar New Year.

This limited-edition deal is available until March 31 or while supplies last.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatime Canada (@chatimecanada)

You might also like: 3 viral snacks to get at T&T Supermarket across Canada

Korean pizza chain to open first Toronto location this year

Lay's Canada recreates popular chip flavours for Lunar New Year

A regular drink costs $6.20 while a large costs $6.80. All of Chatime’s drinks can be enjoyed traditionally (lactose-free), with milk, or with oat milk as a dairy-free alternative. Organic honey can also be used as an alternative to other sweeteners.

This deal is available at participating stores in Ontario and select shops in British Columbia.