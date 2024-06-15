Charles Barkley is retiring after 25 years broadcasting NBA games

Longtime NBA analyst Charles Barkley has announced that he will retire after the 2024-25 season.

Barkley has worked as an analyst on the TNT panel since 2000. He has become one of the most popular analysts in all of sports, as he brings a unique and hilarious approach to broadcasting that fans have come to love. Even those who don’t follow the NBA particularly closely have come to love the TNT panel, which consists of himself, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

“I’ve been thinking, guys. I want to say this because you guys are my family. I really love TNT, all the people who work here, NBA television, you guys have been great to me for 24 years,” Barkley said following last night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. “I just want to say thank you to my entire NBA family. I love you guys.

“There’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months, and I just want to say, I’ve talked to all the other networks, but I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT. But, I have made the decision myself: no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television.”

BREAKING: Charles Barkley announced next year will be his last year on television, via @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/h6BZMgAMHC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 15, 2024

While Barkley is known to many these days for his work as an analyst, he is also regarded as one of the best power forwards in NBA history. He was an 11-time All-Star and won the MVP award in 1993.

Barkley has also been a great ambassador for hockey, a sport he says he absolutely loves. He has often said that Toronto is one of the best cities in the world and recently expressed similar sentiments for Edmonton and Vancouver.

In his statement letting viewers know next year will be his final season, he also made it clear he won’t be doing any interviews or making further comments about the decision. While fans will certainly be hoping he has a change of heart, it seems that at this time, he is at peace with the decision he has made.