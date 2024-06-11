Charles Barkley might be one of the most beloved broadcasters out there, but he’s not immune to the odd slip-up.

In fact, much of Barkley’s charm comes from the fact he’s well aware he’s far from perfect on television, but that’s what’s made him so successful with his time on TNT’s Inside the NBA.

And though it’s the NBA where Barkley is most well known, he’s never been shy about showing his love for hockey, either.

While being interviewed last night by Sportsnet’s Kyle Bukauskas during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, the former NBA star accidentally let out an F-bomb while praising Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

here's your Charles Barkley oopsie https://t.co/kEFa7TW8vv pic.twitter.com/ZbfOjg2HqN — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 11, 2024

“Well, they played great in Game 1 but they didn’t win,” said Barkley. “Bobrovsky was f*****g amazing. Oops, sorry. I’m sorry. He was freaking amazing. I apologize to y’all kids at home. He was freaking amazing. But you know, the Oilers man, they have been amazing. I picked them at the start of the playoffs. But the Panthers have been amazing, so I’m looking forward to the third period.”

Barkley added, “Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton are three of my favourite cities in the world.”

Edmonton, meanwhile, will need more than just Barkley’s support to turn their season around. They fell 4-1 on Monday night and now face a gruelling 2-0 deficit to come back in the series.

It was a busy night for Barkley, who also popped by the ESPN set to tell a story about the first time he ever met Mark Messier, who was sitting courtside at one of his games.

Barkley's story about meeting Mark Messier 😂 📺 2nd period NOW on ABC/ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ZFTVskUPB7 — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2024

Game 3 goes Thursday night in Edmonton, with puck drop set for 5 pm PT/6 pm MT/8 pm ET.