Fundraiser launched for Pitt Meadows child killed by recycling truck

Messages of support are pouring in for the family of a young boy who was killed in a collision with a recycling truck Wednesday.

A GoFundMe organized by a family friend identifies the 12-year-old as Chase Nicol and asks the community to help his family with funeral expenses and other costs.

“He was one of my son’s best friends, spent many holidays with him and his family,” Stephanie St Arnaud wrote. “Let’s help the family with unexpected expenses during this time.”

BC Community Football, the organization representing minor league football in BC, said Chace was one of their own and offered condolences to his family.

We tragically lost one of our own today. Our condolences to Chace’s family. 🙏🏼💔https://t.co/rUeoTO72l8 — Official BCCFA (@OfficialBCCFA) October 19, 2023

Cards at a memorial that’s popped up in his memory also say Chace will be missed.

The 12-year-old was cycling to school when the collision took place at 116A Avenue and 196B Street, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Impairment has been ruled out as a contributing factor in the crash.

Daily Hive has reached out to GFL Environmental for comment, which Recycle BC lists as the collector in Pitt Meadows.