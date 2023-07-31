You might want to check your fridge in case you have recently purchased any of these caffeinated drinks lately.

Various brands of caffeinated drinks have been recalled in Canada due to “various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements.”

On July 28, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled six different energy drinks: Bang, C4, Cocaine, Fast Twitch, Ryse Fuel, and Ghost. This applies to “all flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling.”

#CFIArecall: Various brands of caffeinated drinks recalled https://t.co/KPgwWCzs1R — Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) July 29, 2023

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products, and the recall was triggered by CFIA inspection activities.

“High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine,” stated the CFIA report.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.