18 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver in February

Well, love is in the air this February, with plenty of celebrity faces to swoon over!

With quite a few movies and TV shows currently filming in Vancouver, the chances of spotting one of these celebs is at an all-time high! In Hollywood North, you just never know when you might see a celebrity wandering the streets and exploring the beauty of Vancity.

From Pedro Pascal to Jared Letto to Justin Hartley — keep your eyes peeled around town! Here are 18 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this February.

Jared Leto

Try spotting Jared Leto in Vancouver this February! Leto will be in town for his role in the new movie Tron: Ares, also going by its working title of “Velco.”

Leto is an actor and musician from the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars. He has been acting for decades and has a long list of roles like Fight Club, American Psycho, Panic Room, Lord of War, Dallas Buyers Club, and Suicide Squad, among many others.

Evan Peters

Joining Jared Leto on set is Evan Peters, who will also be in Vancouver for his role in Tron: Ares. Peters has had a variety of acting roles over the years, from his longtime role on American Horror Story, which ran from 2011 to 2021, to Peter Maximoff in the X-Men film series to HBO’s Mare of Easttown. And in case you missed it, he even appeared in a few episodes of One Tree Hill back in the day!

Recently, you may have seen him portray Jeffery Dahmer in the Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which won him a Golden Globe Award.

Cameron Monaghan

Cameron Monaghan will also be in Vancouver this month for Tron: Ares. Monaghan has been acting for years — since he was seven years old, to be exact. Of course, who could forget his longtime role as Ian Gallagher in the popular drama series Shameless.

Other roles include Cal in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, along with playing twins Jerome and Jeremiah on the DC Comics series Gotham, among others.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal may be spotted in the city this February! Currently, Pascal is in town filming for the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us.

Commonly called the “internet’s daddy” for his father-figure type roles, Pascal has had many acting roles over the years. His most notable ones to date include Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, Javier Peña in Narcos, and the lead role in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey is also in Vancouver filming for the second season of The Last of Us. Ramsey had their breakout role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, along with portraying Mildred Hubble in The Worst Witch series and the voice of Hilda in the graphic novel series Hilda.

Justin Hartley

Be on the lookout for Justin Hartley in Vancouver! Currently, Hartley is filming for the new CBS series Tracker, which will be in town until April.

Hartley is widely known for his role as Kevin in the popular NBC series This Is Us, which ran from 2016 to 2022. Or maybe you remember him as Adam Newman from the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless or as Oliver Queen from Smallville. He has also been in films like A Bad Moms Christmas, Senior Year with Rebel Wilson, and most recently, The Noel Diary on Netflix.

Theo James

Be on the lookout for Theo James this February, who is currently in Vancouver filming for The Monkey. James is commonly recognized for his role as Tobias Eaton in The Divergent film series, or perhaps you remember him as Cameron Sullivan in The White Lotus.

Alexandra Breckenridge

Alexandra Breckenridge may be spotted in the Metro Vancouver area filming for a new season of Netflix’s Virgin River. You may remember seeing her in shows like Dirt, The Walking Dead, and more recently as Kevin Pearson’s reoccurring love interest and ex-wife in This Is Us.

Martin Henderson

Joining Alexandra Breckenridge on the set of Virgin River is Martin Henderson. Henderson is usually remembered as Dr. Nathan Riggs from Grey’s Anatomy in seasons 12 to 14, and who could forget when he starred in the popular horror film The Ring.

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo is in town for his latest role in the Netflix series The Recruit.

Centineo is most commonly recognized for his role as Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie trilogy, which was also filmed in Vancouver. You may also remember him as Jesus Foster on The Fosters or in movies like The Perfect Date and Black Adam.

Freddie Highmore

Freddie Highmore is in Metro Vancouver filming for another season of The Good Doctor. Best known for his creepy portrayal of Norman Bates in the TV series Bates Motel, Highmore has been acting since he was a child.

He has starred in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, and The Spiderwick Chronicles. There may be plenty of chances to spot Highmore as The Good Doctor will be on location until July of next year.

Dania Ramirez

Dania Ramirez is in Vancouver this month for her role in the TV series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, which is filming for its second season. Ramirez has starred in series like Heroes, Entourage, and The Sopranos, along with movies like Premium Rush, American Reunion, and X:Men: The Last Stand.

Scott Caan

Joining Dania Ramirez on the set of Alert: Missing Persons Unit is Scott Caan. Caan is often remembered as Detective Danny “Danno” Williams in the CBS series Hawaii Five-0. He was also in the film trilogy Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen as Turk Malloy, along with movies like Boiler Room, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Into the Blue, among others.

Joel McHale

Actor and comedian Joel McHale may be found around the city this February! McHale is currently in town filming for the series Animal Control, in which he plays the lead role. Most remember him from the NBC sitcom Community, and he has also appeared in movies like Ted, Spiderman 2, and Open Season 2.

Max Thieriot

Another celebrity to spot in February is Max Thieriot. Thieriot is in Vancouver to film for the second season of the CBS series Fire Country, where he has the lead role as a young convict named Bode Donovan.

Thieriot has starred in quite a few movies and television shows over the years, from a longtime role on Bates Motel to SEAL Team to movies like Jumper, The House at the End of the Street with Jennifer Lawrence, and one of his earliest roles in The Pacifier alongside Vin Diesel.

Billy Burke

Billy Burke is also in town filming for the second season of Fire Country. Burke is typically recognized as Charlie Swan from Twilight (aka Bella’s dad), or maybe you remember him in the movie Red Riding Hood or the CBS series Zoo. Most recently, he played Alex’s dad in the Netflix miniseries Maid, which was filmed in Victoria, BC.

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden is in Vancouver filming for the second season of CBS’s So Help Me Todd. Harden is an award-winning actress who got her start on television shows back in the ’80s before moving on to movies. Some of her films include The First Wives Club, Flubber, Mystic River, Mona Lisa Smile, Whip It, and the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Skylar Astin

Joining Marcia Gay Harden in So Help Me Todd is Skylar Astin, who plays Harden’s son in the new series.

Astin is probably best remembered as Jesse from the Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 movies, in which he played Anna Kendrick’s love interest. His other notable roles include the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, 21 and Over, and Ghosts of War.