CBC sports reporter robbed in South America

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Nov 26 2023, 6:19 pm
CBC sports reporter robbed in South America

A CBC reporter ran into an unexpected dilemma while covering the Parapan American Games in Chile this weekend.

Devin Heroux, a veteran sports reporter for the CBC, is currently in Santiago, Chile, to report on Canadian athletes competing at the games. Unfortunately, Heroux posted on social media this morning that he will not be able to report as usual as he was robbed while out to dinner in the city on Saturday night.

He went on to say that the robbery occurred very fast as the thief snatched two phones out of his hands and jumped into a car with doors open before speeding off.

According to Heroux, it appeared to be a well-practiced crime that had been done before. Luckily, some bystanders who spoke English helped ensure that Heroux was okay and led him to the nearest police station to make a report.

The experience garnered a lot of reaction from people who were horrified that the reporter had to go through such a terrible experience. The overwhelming sentiment, however, was relief that Heroux was able to walk away from the incident without injury.

According to Numbeo, Santiago’s crime index sits at 62.11, which is considered to be high-risk, with worries of being robbed or mugged among respondents being even higher at 68.61.

In comparison, Numbeo ranks Toronto’s crime index at 42.94, with worries of being robbed or mugged sitting at 37.61.

