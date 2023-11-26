CBC sports reporter robbed in South America

A CBC reporter ran into an unexpected dilemma while covering the Parapan American Games in Chile this weekend.

Devin Heroux, a veteran sports reporter for the CBC, is currently in Santiago, Chile, to report on Canadian athletes competing at the games. Unfortunately, Heroux posted on social media this morning that he will not be able to report as usual as he was robbed while out to dinner in the city on Saturday night.

Good morning sports fans. The final day of the Parapan Am Games in Santiago. Unfortunately I won't be able to document it the way I would like. I was robbed here last night after dinner waiting for an Uber on a busy street. Both of my iphones were taken. I'm fine. — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 26, 2023

He went on to say that the robbery occurred very fast as the thief snatched two phones out of his hands and jumped into a car with doors open before speeding off.

According to Heroux, it appeared to be a well-practiced crime that had been done before. Luckily, some bystanders who spoke English helped ensure that Heroux was okay and led him to the nearest police station to make a report.

I’ve filed a report with police. Not much will be done. But they were helpful and ensured I made it back to the hotel safely. Staff at the hotel have also been helpful. Not the type of drama I would have liked to unfold late during this otherwise wonderful time here. — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 26, 2023

The experience garnered a lot of reaction from people who were horrified that the reporter had to go through such a terrible experience. The overwhelming sentiment, however, was relief that Heroux was able to walk away from the incident without injury.

Oh no! That’s awful. So glad you are safe 🙏 While a pain, phones can be replaced. You, my friend, cannot ❤️ — Sue Bates (@SueBatesQ91) November 26, 2023

DEVIN! OMG. I’m glad you’re OK. Phones can be replaced. You are precious and can not be. — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) November 26, 2023

So sorry that happened, Devin. Thankful you are OK, and very appreciative of all your coverage.

Stay safe. — S. 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@sgbt1) November 26, 2023

Sorry to hear that Devin. I hope you don’t let it blemish your experience of Santiago. Never an easy thing to go through though. Especially in another country. — Martial (@MartialGalay3) November 26, 2023

According to Numbeo, Santiago’s crime index sits at 62.11, which is considered to be high-risk, with worries of being robbed or mugged among respondents being even higher at 68.61.

In comparison, Numbeo ranks Toronto’s crime index at 42.94, with worries of being robbed or mugged sitting at 37.61.