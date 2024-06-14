Everyone loves a good party. But a party without good food could leave your guests with a sour taste in their mouths. Looking to a trusted caterer in Vancouver ensures your event goes on without a hitch. But with so many service style options, deciding what would work best for your bash can be tricky.

We checked in with Vancouver catering experts Truffles Fine Foods to create an easy-to-follow catering-style guide. With robust, seasonal menus and dedicated staff, Truffles Fine Foods guarantees your party will be a hit without the hiccups!

Here are four popular catering-service styles for your next big summer party that will ensure everybody leaves with a full tummy.

One of the most popular (and economical!) catering services is buffet style, where guests serve themselves at long tables, in a line-up fashion. Perfect to please all palates, buffet-style consists of multiple, yummy dishes.

With Truffles’ seasonally-inspired Buffet menu, you can pick and choose from a huge variety of entrees and sides like lamb sirloin, grilled local salmon, pasta pomodoro, and even summer corn succotash!

A great option for a more laid-back or informal event with lots of guests, Truffles’ buffet service also offers a carving station where carved-to-order porchetta, prime rib AAA beef, and even whole-roasted pork loin are sliced by a chef right before your eyes.

Give your event an elevated touch with a plated-style service from Truffles Fine Foods. Often used for formal events like weddings, fundraisers, or galas, plated service usually means guests pick their meals beforehand and are served at the table.

Due to this, meal options are limited and come with a higher price tag from staffing costs. Plated style is a great option if you have guests with mobility issues as well.

For their Spring and Summer Plated menu, Truffles offers a truly giant roaster of options like savoury duck breast, Pacific BC halibut, and butternut squash ravioli, to name a few. Desserts also come with Truffles’ plated service and you won’t want to skip the strawberry mousse tart or maple pecan pie!

A very popular option for friendly and community events, a family-style service consists of multiple, shared platters brought to the table, where guests serve themselves. Since dishes are passed around, your party will need larger tables and as a result, more staff to accommodate. Family-style dinners are priced per person and often have a minimum guest requirement.

With a Truffles Family Service meal, hosts pick two menu options from each starter, entrees, sides and dessert course — not an easy decision considering their scrumptious menu! Your guests will mix and mingle with their table neighbours as they pass around plates like spinach panzanella, seared prawns and scallops, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and dessert.

Get the party started with a smashing cocktail service for your next event. Great for informal and relaxed events or even as an add-on to a plated or buffet-style dinner, cocktail service means staff offer smaller, bite-sized items to guests, like hors d’oeuvres. And since a full meal isn’t offered, cocktail services are often more economical.

With Truffles’ professional service, delicious canapés will be served to guests, hand-picked from a menu of vegetarian, poultry, seafood, and meat options. Picture mini fried chicken & waffles (with sriracha maple cream!), mac and cheese croquettes, Dungeness crab cakes, or grilled burger slides!

Get your perfect party rolling with Truffles Fine Foods

With your new-found knowledge of catering services, the next step is to decide which style is best for your party. No matter if you’re hosting an intimate gathering or large fancy gala, Truffles Fine Foods offers extensive menus and yummy plates for happy party-goers.

Let Truffles Fine Foods take care of the food so you can entertain guests without worry! Visit Truffles Fine Foods site to search (and probably drool over) their menu, book a consultation, and start planning your big bash.