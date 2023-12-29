“Not mine": Cat on 31-st floor balcony baffles Vancouver tower resident

December is the time of year when Christmas and the spirit of the holiday season bring unlikely people together. It can also sometimes lead to Christmas mysteries that leave more questions than answers.

One TikTok user, blakeraleighh, had a mysterious encounter that left him scratching his head days before Christmas.

After waking up one morning, he discovered an unfamiliar face staring at him on the balcony of his 31st-floor tower apartment.

I live on the 31st floor; there’s a f****** cat on my balcony. This is my cat right here; that is not mine,” he says in the post.

He posted the video to TikTok and asked if anyone had any theories about how a cat got onto his 31st-floor balcony when the adjacent balconies are considerably far from his.

We reached out to the TikTok user but have not received a response.

Many people in the comments chimed in with their theories.

One user responded that the cat must have come from another apartment and was probably scared.

“[The cat came] from one of the other apartments. It walked the ledge,” they wrote.

Others were demanding that the TikTok user let the cat in.

“You gonna let him in,” one user wrote.

Another user replied, “Now you have two cats. Congratulations!”

A BC SPCA spokesperson says that the procedures taken to rescue a cat from somewhere high vary given the situation.

“If the cat is stuck in a particularly high place with imminent danger to the animal and they are not able to free the animal safely, reaching out to the local fire department for assistance is encouraged.”

If someone discovers a cat on their patio, similar to in the video, posting for awareness of other building residents, following up with their building manager, and using the BC Pet Search tool to create posters and share information are all recommended,” says Kaila Butler.

After a day of wondering how the cat wound up there, the illusion was shattered.

On December 27, Blakeraleighh posted an update explaining how the cat got into such a hairy situation.

“My neighbour’s balcony is about eight feet away from mine; there were no paw marks, nothing. I could not figure out how this cat got on my balcony. The balcony above mine is probably a 10-foot drop,” he says in the video.

“It did not want me to touch it. It was like terrified and so afraid, so I just let it be in my apartment.”

He says he let the cat in, fed it food, and created postings about the cat on the apartment building’s bulletin board in hopes of finding the owners.

“I get a call at probably four o’clock, and this dude is on the phone like sobbing, and I was like, ‘Hey, is this your f****** cat?'”

It turns out the cat, whose name wasn’t mentioned, belonged to his upstairs neighbour, who saw one of the postings he had made.

“I get home. I’m like talking to them in the lobby, and I’m like, “Where’s your guys’ apartment?” And they’re like, “It’s the one above yours.'”

It turns out the cat had fallen or jumped down approximately 10 feet from its own apartment and did not scale the building as some of the other TikTok users suggested in the comments.

The cat, albeit frightened from the fall, was returned to its rightful owners just in time to ring in the new year.

Where is the craziest spot you’ve found a cat?

Let us know in the comments.

