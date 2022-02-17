"Large sum of cash” lost in Coquitlam waiting to be reclaimed

It was found on the 400 block of Schoolhouse Street in Coquitlam: A “large sum of cash” unclaimed by an owner.

Coquitlam RCMP is trying to get the money back to the person who lost it after “an upstanding citizen” turned it in.

Did you accidentally drop a significant amount of cash? Cash was found in the 400-block of Schoolhouse Street: We are looking for the rightful owner Details: https://t.co/FFo01UfJlV pic.twitter.com/1xXzzWx1ox — CQ RCMP (@cqrcmp) February 16, 2022

Exactly how much money was found is unknown, since police didn’t disclose that information. The only reliable information is that they found a “significant amount.”

Callers have to prove their identity by answering specific questions about the amount, denominations, and what the cash was being carried in before getting the money back, Coquitlam RCMP officer Deanna Law said in a statement.

“Coquitlam RCMP would like to remind the public that if you have lost a large amount of money, you could call police and make a report. There is no reason to feel embarrassed,” Law said.

“Accidents happen and police would simply like to get the money back to the individual that lost it.”

If the funds might belong to you, call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.