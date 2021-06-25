Carey Price on Canadiens Stanley Cup run: "I'm having the time of my life"

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is off to his first Stanley Cup Final.

A future Hall of Famer who’s now the deepest he’s been in the playoffs in his 14th season in the NHL, Price couldn’t help but get a little emotional in his post-game media sessions.

“I’m having the time of my life,” he said to TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie in an on-ice interview. “We’re all working hard and paying the price.”

In the post-game press conference, Price showed support for his teammates. In particular, Price shouted out rookie forward Cole Caufield, who scored his fourth goal of the playoffs in last night’s win.

“He’s got such a great attitude,” Price said. “I think that’s one of the strongest assets. He is so enthusiastic and happy, and you know he works really hard too.”

Carey Price also gave thanks to the fans that were able to attend the game. Just 3,500 tickets were sold due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m excited for those that were lucky enough to be in the building,” Price said. “Everybody in the city is obviously ecstatic. It’s a fun time to be in Montreal right now.”

Montreal making it to the Stanley Cup Final seemed unlikely at many points this season: when they finished fourth in the North Division that seemed to be one of the NHL’s weakest, when they fell 3-1 behind Toronto in the first round of the playoffs, or when the team was sidelined in mid-March due to a coronavirus outbreak.

And yet, here they are, four wins away from hockey’s biggest prize. It’s safe to say that even when many counted out the Canadiens, the team themselves just kept on chugging.

“Honestly, we wouldn’t be here right now if we didn’t believe,” Price said. “We’ve always just kind of stuck with it, and we’re just not doubting ourselves.”

The Stanley Cup Final begins on Monday, with Montreal waiting to see if they’ll be playing Tampa Bay or the New York Islanders.