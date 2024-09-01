Car fire on Port Mann Bridge impacts morning commute 

Drivers heading into Surrey via the Port Mann Bridge faced significant delays Sunday morning after a can fire broke out.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure’s X account, it shared photos of a car on fire in the bridge’s eastbound midspan lanes.

All eastbound lanes were held around 6:30 am.

Fire and police responded, and Drive BC said that as of 7:20, the HOV lane and the 152 lanes had been reopened.

“The right through lanes at midspan will remain closed while the vehicle is recovered,” an X post reads. “Thank you for your early Sunday morning patience and to the Coquitlam Fire Department for their quick work!”

Daily Hive reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for more information.