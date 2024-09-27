News

Car somehow ends up in River Rock's elevator bay in Richmond

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Sep 27 2024, 6:43 pm
Car somehow ends up in River Rock's elevator bay in Richmond
Jeff Poh/Facebook

A driver somehow ended up inside an underground elevator bay at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond yesterday.

Video from the scene shows a black Subaru SUV with scratches on its side near the elevators. Debris is seen on the ground, and a fire extinguisher appears to have been knocked out of its case.

A police officer is seen before the video cuts off.

Const. Amanda Steed with Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Daily Hive officers with their force and Richmond RCMP located the vehicle wedged in the hallway on September 26 just before 3 pm. The driver was a 63-year-old woman from Washington State and she wasn’t injured in the collision.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it believed to be human error,” Steed said.

Neither excess speed nor alcohol played a role.

A spokesperson for the River Rock Casino Resort confirmed the incident happened in one of their parkades and that no one was hurt.

Photos of the incident made it to Reddit, where a user shared an image saying the driver went “straight into the elevator.”

Straight into the elevator!
byu/FelisCatusD inrichmondbc

Users were quick to jump in with comments questioning how the mishap happened.

“Oh silly me, how come I forgot I’m still in the car,” one person said.

“I can feel the cops’ ‘How the fu-‘ energy from here,” another added.

“Well… that’s one I never had on the bingo card,” a third said.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop