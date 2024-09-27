Car somehow ends up in River Rock's elevator bay in Richmond

A driver somehow ended up inside an underground elevator bay at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond yesterday.

Video from the scene shows a black Subaru SUV with scratches on its side near the elevators. Debris is seen on the ground, and a fire extinguisher appears to have been knocked out of its case.

A police officer is seen before the video cuts off.

Const. Amanda Steed with Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Daily Hive officers with their force and Richmond RCMP located the vehicle wedged in the hallway on September 26 just before 3 pm. The driver was a 63-year-old woman from Washington State and she wasn’t injured in the collision.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it believed to be human error,” Steed said.

Neither excess speed nor alcohol played a role.

A spokesperson for the River Rock Casino Resort confirmed the incident happened in one of their parkades and that no one was hurt.

Photos of the incident made it to Reddit, where a user shared an image saying the driver went “straight into the elevator.”

Users were quick to jump in with comments questioning how the mishap happened.

“Oh silly me, how come I forgot I’m still in the car,” one person said.

“I can feel the cops’ ‘How the fu-‘ energy from here,” another added.

“Well… that’s one I never had on the bingo card,” a third said.