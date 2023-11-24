Jolly ol’ Saint Nick is coming to Capilano Mall in North Vancouver

Ho-ho-hold on to your reindeer, because Santa’s making an extended stop at Capilano Mall in North Vancouver.

That’s right, starting November 25 until he has to clock in on his sleigh for his Christmas Eve deliveries, you’ll be able to capture the magic of the holiday season with special activities and a memorial photo with the jolliest of them all.

To commemorate the coming of Kris Kringle, Capilano Mall is throwing a big party to celebrate Santa’s arrival.

With show times running from 11 am until 3 pm on Saturday, November 25, you’ll be able to bring your little elves to Santa’s workshop.

The event will have you stepping into a world of holiday magic, with mesmerizing illusions and tricks by the enchanting Norden the Magician — who has three shows scheduled: 11:15 am to 11:45 am; 12:45 pm to 1:15 pm; and 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm.

The festivities don’t stop there. Once you’re done meeting the big man himself, you can grab a pour from the complimentary hot chocolate station and create your very own snowflake art with Giraffes Art School.

The event will be free for all who attend, and walk-ins are welcome.

Though Santa visits will be available to all, if you’re looking to capture your visit with Santa, a photo package purchase is required — which can be completed onsite during your visit (credit and debit are accepted). Anyone who purchases a photo package will get a Santa toy wand!

Want to skip the line? In-person photo session appointments can be reserved online.

Don’t worry if your preferred time is already booked online, because there are six to eight walk-in sittings per hour.

So mark your calendars for Saturday, November 25, and celebrate Santa’s arrival at the Grand Court in Capilano Mall from 11 am to 3 pm!

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Where: Grand Court at Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Tickets: Entry is free for all attendees, and you can reserve your spot with Santa now.