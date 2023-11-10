It wasn’t pretty but the Vancouver Canucks got the job done on Thursday night in the nation’s capital.

The Ottawa Senators won the shot battle 30-16 and had a glorious chance to take the lead late in the second period. Brady Tkachuk pushed the puck wide of a gaping cage, J.T. Miller scored on the other end, and the Canucks never looked back.

It’s the continuation of what’s becoming a common theme throughout the early part of this magical season where the Canucks can escape with two points despite not being at their best.

No matter if it’s tonight’s game, the early season 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers, or the recent 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators, they have shown the ability to scrape out ugly wins.

“I don’t think it’s the best effort from us. I think my line especially, I wasn’t having my best night. [I] turned too many pucks over and was playing a little soft but happy with the win, find a way to win,” Elias Pettersson said after the game to Canucks’ reporter Kate Pettersen.

Despite self-admittedly not having his best night, Pettersson finished with a goal and two assists. His performance was a microcosm of the Canucks’ ability to produce and show up on the scoresheet even when it’s not their best night.

In past years, it felt like the Canucks needed to be at their best to win, even against weaker opponents. This year, they’re capitalizing on chances and then showing some much improved structure to hold onto leads and pull out victories even on off nights.

“It’s an 82-game season. You’re not going to play every single game how you want and win how you want,” said J.T. Miller to media after the game. “You’re going to have to win some ugly ones and it’s important that we don’t get too frustrated by playing exactly how we want to play, but at the same time, learn from the bad and look at the good.”

The Canucks have now extended their best start to a season in franchise history. They’ve won 10 of their first 13 games for the first time and, if they can continue to win ugly games in this fashion, will be a contender in the Western Conference.

The Canucks play next on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The puck drops for that game at 4 pm PT as they look to extend their current five-game win streak.