Canucks offer mentorship to aspiring sports writers in honour of Botchford's legacy

The Vancouver Canucks are once again offering aspiring sports journalists the chance of a special experience through The Botchford Project.

This is the fifth annual edition of The Botchford Project, a one-day sports media mentorship that offers those interested in the world of sports journalism the chance to cover a Canucks game at Rogers Arena.

The entire experience includes the chance to spend the day as media and write an article that will appear on Canucks.com. This means watching the morning skate as well as talking to players and coaches on the day of the game. This year’s game is scheduled for Saturday, November 9 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canucks Communications Department is proud to announce the fifth annual season of The Botchford Project, a program sponsored by The Athletic, honouring the legacy of the late Jason Botchford. Applications are now open until Wednesday November 22 at noon. DETAILS |… pic.twitter.com/OW5gBVqHLW — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 8, 2023

Applications are open until Wednesday, November 22 at noon PT. The application process involves a writing sample, a resume, and answers to a few other questions.

The mentorship program honours the legacy of the late Jason Botchford, who covered the Canucks for more than a decade.

The program is sponsored by The Athletic and made possible through the support of Thomas Drance, Jeff Patterson, and Kathryn Botchford.

“Jason would have been so humbled by The Botchford Project initiative,” Kathryn said in a statement released by the Canucks.

“For him, supporting young writers was critical to the future of journalism. He was so passionate about this industry and seeing it evolve through young, emerging writers. This initiative enables a community to pay it forward by continuing what he started. My family and I are incredibly honoured and so grateful to see Jason’s legacy continue through The Botchford Project.”

There have already been 25 people who have gone through The Botchford Project program over the past few years. Graduates of the experience now occupy positions at CanucksArmy, Daily Hive (yours truly!), Elite Prospects, and many more media outlets.

Past BP members include current head of CanucksArmy, beat reporter for DailyHive, Gaming coordinator for the Oilers, comms for the NLL Warriors, GlobalBC writer, crossover scout for EliteProspects, WHL analyst for TheHockeyNews, and current head of state media for the Canucks! https://t.co/wsVYvlKiP8 — Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) November 9, 2023

You can find the application form here. Past articles written by participants of The Botchford Project can all be found here.