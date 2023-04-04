Canucks' Tyler Myers is apparently "Public Enemy No. 1" in Seattle

Tyler Myers has been known to upset Canucks fans on occasion, but not like this.

The first signs of a growing rivalry between the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken appear to be sprouting, at least with regard to fans in the Emerald City.

It seems Kraken fans are still steaming mad at Myers, with some demanding retribution for the 6-foot-8 Canucks defenceman’s January 25 hit on Seattle’s star rookie Matty Beniers.

The Canucks and Kraken play again tonight at Rogers Arena.

Beniers, who is the odds-on favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year this season, suffered a concussion on the play. The injury caused Beniers to miss two games and his first NHL All-Star Game, leaving the Kraken without a representative at All-Star Weekend.

Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol was upset by the hit following the game, saying: “I thought the hit on Matty was garbage. Didn’t like it at all.”

Seattle fans are still mad about it, according to Kraken beat writer Geoff Baker.

“It took the better part of two seasons, but Kraken fans finally have a Public Enemy No. 1 to focus on Tuesday night in Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers,” Baker said in a Seattle Times article today.

“No opposing player has caused as much anger among [Seattle Kraken] fans as Tyler Myers,” Baker added in a Tuesday morning tweet.

No opposing player has caused as much anger among #SEAKraken fans as Tyler Myers of the Canucks. Will the Kraken seek retribution tonight for his January blindside hit on Matty Beniers? https://t.co/6CazXUXlwW #Kraken #NHL — Geoff Baker (@GeoffBakerTIMES) April 4, 2023

The Kraken have been around for less than two seasons, so their fans don’t have a lot to compare it to. But a quick search of social media verified Baker’s claims.

One of the top trending topics on the Kraken subreddit today is titled: “Dang Canucks and effing Tyler Myers. Tonight’s the payback night. How should we repay them?”

“It is pay back time,” one Kraken fan said on Twitter. “Who fights Tyler Myers first on Tuesday night?” added another.

I really hope the @SeattleKraken remember Tyler Myers ended @Matty_Beniers10 first half and caused him to miss the all star game last time they played the @Canucks . It is pay back time. #SeaKraken — JCoulter (@JCoulterB) April 4, 2023

Also, re: Vancouver tonight: HEADS ON SWIVELS. If Tyler Myers so much as breathes near Matty, please annihilate him. — ❤️🏒🦑 Anjela Bugher (@anjelabug) April 4, 2023

Is today the day Tyler Myers gets his payback? pic.twitter.com/5hkXwl7EiL — YANNI FOR CAPTAIN🏒🥅🐙 (@five4fighting21) April 4, 2023

Seattle is probably better off focusing on playing hockey tonight, given how important the game is to their playoff chances. The Kraken currently hold the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, three points up on the Winnipeg Jets and five points clear of the Calgary Flames.

Barring a collapse in their final six games, Seattle should qualify for the playoffs in just their second NHL season. The Canucks, meanwhile, were eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday and haven’t hosted a playoff game at Rogers Arena since 2015.