New dad alert: Canucks' Dermott shares adorable pics of newborn baby

While his team hasn’t exactly been having too much success on the ice this year, Vancouver Canucks defenceman Travis Dermott had something else to celebrate this week.

On Wednesday, Dermott announced the birth of his first child, Rosa Ruth Dermott, with the mother being fiancée Katerina Di Lucia.

Dermott announced the news on social media with a picture of Rosa and his dog Niylah, while also sharing a series of photos of Di Lucia, his mother Paula, and nurse Calandra Coward in honour of International Women’s Day.

“These strong women are the ones that drive me every day to be the best I can be, thank you and I love you,” Dermott wrote in a post on Instagram. “Happy International Women’s Day to all the women of the world. I also thought today would be perfect for introducing new little baby Rosa Ruth Dermott to Instagram.”

A 2015 second-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs and a native of Newmarket, Ontario, Dermott spent the first five years of his career playing for his childhood team.

Coming over from the Leafs in a trade last season, Dermott has two goals and an assist in 28 games for the Canucks in his career, averaging 15:40 of ice time per night.

But it’s been a trying year for Dermott, as he wasn’t able to make his season debut until December 29, while dealing with lingering concussion effects after suffering a head injury in preseason.

Dermott was again injured in the Canucks’ contest on January 25 and hasn’t played since while being placed on long-term injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

At the very least, hopefully, he’ll have some extremely valuable family bonding time in the meantime while he works his way back to the Canucks.