What are Canucks willing to trade in an "all-in" Stanley Cup push?

You can’t spell Patrik Allvin’s name without “all in.” With that in mind, and with the Vancouver Canucks sitting atop the NHL standings, their general manager has a big decision to make.

The goal has changed. No longer is this a team merely eyeing the playoffs. This is a team with realistic Stanley Cup aspirations.

Francesco Aquilini probably said it best: “This could be the year, who knows?”

People are now asking if Canucks management will go “all in” prior to the March 8 trade deadline in an effort to push the team over the top. And if you believe what the insiders are saying, it appears they will.

But what does all in really mean?

Are the Canucks willing to give up a top prospect like Tom Willander or Jonathan Lekkerimäki? Is their first-round pick on the table?

What about a good young player like Nils Höglander?

Will they sell low on Andrei Kuzmenko just to clear cap space for another deal?

Are they in the market for a star player on an expiring contract that they have no intention of re-signing?

Take Jake Guentzel. If the Pittsburgh Penguins decide to trade him, there will be no shortage of teams lined up for his services. He’s a player that would unquestionably make the Canucks better, but could they afford to re-sign him when his contract expires this summer?

And what is the cost of acquiring a player with the ability to score 40 goals?

The Canucks can afford to give up prospects like Vasily Podkolzin, Aatu Räty, and Hunter Brzustewicz, but that’s not likely going to get it done for someone like Guentzel.

Are they willing to trade Lekkerimäki, Höglander, and a first-round pick for Guentzel, only to lose him in a few months’ time?

It’s a big risk, because it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Canucks ousted in the first round of the playoffs, even with Guentzel. Better teams have gone home after fewer than seven postseason games.

What do the Canucks need?

Vancouver is reportedly in the market for a top-six forward. They’ll need that forward to be a centre if the lotto line remains intact, or a winger will do if Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller play on separate lines.

If you’re looking for a fit, Miller and Brock Boeser found success with Phil Di Giuseppe. Could they find a player like PDG with a higher skill level? If only 2010-era Alex Burrows was available.

If the Canucks go after a centre, a two-way matchup centre would be ideal.

And if there’s cap space (that’s a big if), what about a right-shot defenceman? A Chris Tanev type to shut down opposing teams’ top lines and help on the penalty kill would be perfect.

Speaking of Tanev, he’s expected to be available out of Calgary.

Canucks have options

Allvin will need to weigh his options. He could try going after a player like Elias Lindholm and mortgage the future in a trade. And if it pays off with a Stanley Cup, he won’t regret it.

But it’s risky.

Another option is to move lesser prospects and draft picks for more affordable players that fit a need.

That was the approach Mike Gillis made in 2011, when he traded third-round picks to get Max Lapierre and Chris Higgins. The Canucks bought low on both players, and they turned out to be great additions.

But it didn’t result in a Stanley Cup. With the benefit of hindsight, perhaps they should have been more aggressive.

The flip side to that argument is the Boston Bruins last season. They were as aggressive as could be prior to the trade deadline, moving out multiple first-round picks to put themselves over the top. Then they lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

You can try to push your team over the top at the trade deadline, but more often than not, contending teams make regrettable moves that hurt them for years to come.

Allvin would be wise to look for value.

Perhaps Lindholm is too expensive and it makes sense to go with a more affordable option in Sean Monahan. They’d probably love to add a centre, but maybe the price of wingers allows them to improve without giving up a prized future asset.

It all depends on the cost.

If the Canucks are willing to trade a top prospect, maybe it makes sense to go after a player with term left on his contract. If the Seattle Kraken became sellers, a two-way centre like Yanni Gourde, who has two years left on a contract that pays him $5.17 million annually, would be perfect. Columbus Blue Jackets centre Boone Jenner (three years left at $3.75 million per season) seems like a good fit as well.

What about a player like Jordan Eberle? The Kraken winger is having a down year (seven goals and 23 points in 42 games) and is on an expiring contract. The 33-year-old will be far cheaper to acquire than Guentzel.

Needless to say, decisions like these are why Allvin gets paid the big bucks.