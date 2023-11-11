Canucks' Tocchet shares great story on the leadership of Elias Pettersson

A recent showing of accountability from Elias Pettersson is a perfect example of why the Vancouver Canucks have been such a good team this season.

After struggling for the vast majority of the past three seasons, the Canucks didn’t have very high expectations entering 2023-24. They quickly changed the public’s perception of them, however, as they own an impressive 10-2-1 record through 13 games.

Head coach Rick Tocchet has played a huge role in helping turn this team around, as the entire group seems to be bought into the message he is sending. Players appear more accountable than ever under the 59-year-old, and he shared a story on Pettersson that helps prove just that.

Despite chipping in with an assist in a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, Pettersson wasn’t happy with his play. According to Tocchet, the 24-year-old came to his coach’s office to apologize for his performance.

“After our game the other night, he called me out of the office just to apologize for his game,” Tocchet explained. “You’ve gotta love guys that do that. It’s not like I have to go search for him, he’s coming to me telling me he’s not playing well, and he’s leading the league in points. Must be doing something right.”

Pettersson, who had a career-high 102 points a season ago, is indeed leading the league in scoring right now with 24 points through 13 outings. After a couple down years in terms of production, there is no doubt that he is back to being the elite player he appeared on his way to being in his rookie season. The scary thing for opposing teams is that he is still only continuing to improve.

The Canucks will be looking to win their sixth-straight game tonight as they are set to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 4:00 pm PT.