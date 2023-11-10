Canucks' Quinn Hughes now top betting favourite for Norris Trophy

After a stellar start to the season, Quinn Hughes is the now the favourite to win the Norris Trophy, according to at least one bookmaker.

PlayNow Sportsbook has Hughes listed first on its odds list to bring home the trophy, which is awarded annually to the “defence player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

Below are the top 10 Norris betting favourites, as per PlayNow.com

Quinn Hughes, 3.00

Cale Makar, 3.75

Rasmus Dahlin, 8.00

Adam Fox, 11.00

Victor Hedman, 19.00

Dougie Hamilton, 21.00

Miro Heiskanen, 21.00

Charlie McAvoy, 26.00

Evan Bouchard, 31.00

Josh Morrissey, 31.00

If you bet $100 on the Canucks’ defenceman to win the award right now, you would stand to potentially win $200, returning a total of $300 if the bet is successful.

Most sportsbooks at the start of the year had Hughes’ odds around 11.00, or about where the Rangers’ Adam Fox is sitting now.

The charge up the leaderboard has been the result of some stellar play by Hughes through the first 13 games of this season. He has been dominant on both ends of the ice and is a large reason why the Canucks are the league’s most positive surprise.

Hughes has taken his game to another level during his first year as captain as he has 21 points in 13 games, good for fourth among all NHL skaters. When he’s on the ice at five-on-five, the Canucks have scored 17 goals and allowed just four.

The 24-year-old is not only building a very solid case to win the Norris Trophy, he’s also starting to force his way into the Hart Trophy conversation. The last defenceman to win the Hart Trophy was Chris Pronger during the 1999-2000 NHL season as a member of the St. Louis Blues.

If Hughes does win the Norris Trophy, he will be the first player in franchise history to do so.