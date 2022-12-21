SportsHockeyCanucks

Someone is selling a Canucks-themed "Luongomobile" on Facebook Marketplace

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Dec 21 2022, 12:37 am
Someone is selling a Canucks-themed "Luongomobile" on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook Marketplace

What do you get the Vancouver Canucks fan that has everything?

How about a Canuck-themed car?

For just $8,500, you can make that dream a reality, because there’s a “Luongomobile” for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The 1994 Pontiac Trans Am has been driven 60,000 kilometres and has 300 horsepower.

But never mind that, there’s an image of Roberto Luongo on the hood.

The Chilliwack-based seller says the vehicle has a “custom Canucks airbrushed” paint job and has attached the photographs to prove it. The 2011-era design also features the likes of Henrik and Daniel Sedin, and Ryan Kesler.

Don Cherry and the Green Men also make an appearance near one of the rear wheels.

canucks car

Facebook Marketplace

canucks car

Facebook Marketplace

canucks car

Facebook Marketplace

canucks car

Facebook Marketplace

canucks car

Facebook Marketplace

canucks car

Facebook Marketplace

canucks car

Facebook Marketplace

The Canucks-themed car is reminiscent of the “Canuckmobile” that three local hockey fans drove all the way from Vancouver to New York City for the Stanley Cup Final in 1994.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.