Someone is selling a Canucks-themed "Luongomobile" on Facebook Marketplace

What do you get the Vancouver Canucks fan that has everything?

How about a Canuck-themed car?

For just $8,500, you can make that dream a reality, because there’s a “Luongomobile” for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The 1994 Pontiac Trans Am has been driven 60,000 kilometres and has 300 horsepower.

But never mind that, there’s an image of Roberto Luongo on the hood.

The Chilliwack-based seller says the vehicle has a “custom Canucks airbrushed” paint job and has attached the photographs to prove it. The 2011-era design also features the likes of Henrik and Daniel Sedin, and Ryan Kesler.

Don Cherry and the Green Men also make an appearance near one of the rear wheels.

The Canucks-themed car is reminiscent of the “Canuckmobile” that three local hockey fans drove all the way from Vancouver to New York City for the Stanley Cup Final in 1994.

Of all the ways to travel to Game 1️⃣ between the #Canucks and Leafs in '94, this was 𝙗𝙮 𝙛𝙖𝙧 the coolest. 😎 pic.twitter.com/GVXgJfliKO — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 25, 2020