SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks announce theme night schedule for upcoming season

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Aug 27 2022, 2:53 pm
Canucks announce theme night schedule for upcoming season
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody puts on a theme night quite like the Vancouver Canucks.

Over the past several seasons, the Canucks have earned a reputation as one of the league’s best and brightest at hosting a theme night, whether it be for Diwali, Lunar New Year, Pride Night, or Black History Month, to name a few.

Arguably the team’s best choice of the theme nights has been the tradition of making a new warmup jersey ahead of many of the games, and auctioning them off for a number of causes.

Tickets are slated to go on sale this week for all of the Canucks’ home games this season.

The first pre-sale window for single game tickets opens at 10:00am PT on Monday, August 29 to Season Ticket Members, while the general public can access the pre-sale on August 30 by signing up here. Otherwise, single game tickets are open to the public on August 31 at 10 am PT.

Canucks theme night schedule

  • Opening Night: October 22 vs Buffalo Sabres
  • Diwali Night: October 24 vs Carolina Hurricanes
  • Hockey Fights Cancer Night: November 1 vs New Jersey Devils
  • First Nations Celebration: December 5 vs Montreal Canadiens
  • Hockey Talks: January 18 vs Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Lunar New Year: January 24 vs Chicago Blackhawks
  • Black History Month: February 13 vs Detroit Red Wings
  • International Women’s Day: March 8 vs Anaheim Ducks
  • Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon: March 21 vs Vegas Golden Knights
  • Pride Night: March 31 vs Calgary Flames
  • Autism Acceptance Night: April 2 vs Los Angeles Kings
  • Fan Appreciation Night: April 8 vs Calgary Flames

Is it October yet?

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.