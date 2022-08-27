Canucks announce theme night schedule for upcoming season

Nobody puts on a theme night quite like the Vancouver Canucks.
Over the past several seasons, the Canucks have earned a reputation as one of the league’s best and brightest at hosting a theme night, whether it be for Diwali, Lunar New Year, Pride Night, or Black History Month, to name a few.
Arguably the team’s best choice of the theme nights has been the tradition of making a new warmup jersey ahead of many of the games, and auctioning them off for a number of causes.
Tickets are slated to go on sale this week for all of the Canucks’ home games this season.
The first pre-sale window for single game tickets opens at 10:00am PT on Monday, August 29 to Season Ticket Members, while the general public can access the pre-sale on August 30 by signing up here. Otherwise, single game tickets are open to the public on August 31 at 10 am PT.
Canucks theme night schedule
- Opening Night: October 22 vs Buffalo Sabres
- Diwali Night: October 24 vs Carolina Hurricanes
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night: November 1 vs New Jersey Devils
- First Nations Celebration: December 5 vs Montreal Canadiens
- Hockey Talks: January 18 vs Tampa Bay Lightning
- Lunar New Year: January 24 vs Chicago Blackhawks
- Black History Month: February 13 vs Detroit Red Wings
- International Women’s Day: March 8 vs Anaheim Ducks
- Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon: March 21 vs Vegas Golden Knights
- Pride Night: March 31 vs Calgary Flames
- Autism Acceptance Night: April 2 vs Los Angeles Kings
- Fan Appreciation Night: April 8 vs Calgary Flames
Is it October yet?