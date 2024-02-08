Oilers among teams looking to trade for defenceman Sean Walker: report

The trade rumours are picking up around the Edmonton Oilers lately.

Yesterday it was reported that the team has been poking around Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle as well as Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev. You can add another name to that list as a new report from Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has connected the Oilers to another defenseman.

In the latest edition of his 32 Thoughts column, Friedman mentioned that the Philadelphia Flyers could be looking to move Sean Walker and that the Oilers are among the interested teams.

“The prediction is Nick Seeler stays, and Jaime Drysdale’s arrival puts Sean Walker on the move (Edmonton and Tampa Bay are among interested parties),” wrote Friedman.

The 29-year-old right-handed defender would be an interesting pickup for the Oilers. Walker has had himself a decent season with the Flyers so far, picking up five goals and 18 points in 51 games. On the defensive end of the puck, Natural Stat Trick has him recording a 55.03 high-danger chances-for percentage (HDCF%) and a 53.51 expected goals-for percentage (xGF%) during that span.

This would rank him ahead of Oilers defenceman Cody Ceci, who currently has no goals and 13 points in 46 games, as well as a 52.33 HDCF% and a 51.30 xGF%. It hasn’t been an awful season for Ceci by any stretch, but those two stats rank him last among Edmonton’s defensive group.

Not only has Walker outperformed Ceci, but he has done it while playing more minutes against stiffer competition.

An Oilers trade acquiring Walker would be an attempt at replacing Ceci on Edmonton’s second pair. The top pair of Mattias Ekholm-Evan Bouchard has been one of the best in the league this season, and the team is getting solid play from their third pair of Brett Kulak-Vincent Desharnais.

Darnell Nurse has been playing good hockey as well, but his partner Ceci has more or less been toeing the line, which isn’t going to cut it on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations. The Oilers need more than average hockey from a defenceman in their top four, and it appears Walker could do that.

The cap would be easier to fit than other defensive targets. Walker is currently a pending UFA who carries a $2.6 million cap hit. If Oilers GM Ken Holland can offload Ceci’s $3.25 million cap hit, it would represent a net gain in cap space for the team.

As for what the Flyers would want in exchange, it’s unlikely that Ceci alone would move the needle. Philadelphia has been very public about its desire to rebuild, so Edmonton would more than certainly have to add at least one draft pick or prospect to make it worthwhile.

A first-round pick would be expensive, considering Walker isn’t going to be playing on your top pair. Perhaps a second or third-round pick plus an under-the-radar prospect could get the ball rolling in the right direction.

Edmonton is sure to be a busy team at next month’s deadline. With their historic winning streak now over, you can bet that Holland will be working the phones. We’ll find out if anything comes of these rumours when the deadline hits on March 8.