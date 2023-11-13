Canucks place forward on waivers for second time this year

The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Jack Studnicka on waivers — again.

This marks the second time the 24-year-old has been placed on waivers on his way down to the AHL in a little over a month.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Jack Studnicka has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 13, 2023

The first, which occurred on October 8 shortly before the season kicked off, came as a shock to many in the Canucks market who liked Studnicka’s efforts through four preseason games.

Four days later, they recalled the forward from the Abbotsford Canucks, the team’s AHL affiliate, under emergency conditions.

So far this season, the Windsor, Ontario, native has netted one goal and zero assists over five games with the Canucks. Head coach Rick Tocehet has made him a healthy scratch for the past five consecutive games.

After being acquired last season by Vancouver as part of the trade with Boston for goaltender Mikey DiPietro, Studnicka put up four goals and four assists in 47 games with his new club.

With an impressive record of 11-3-1 to start the season, the Canucks are firmly planted in second place in the Pacific Division behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

They will try to keep the ball rolling in the right direction when they take on former team captain Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders at home on Wednesday.