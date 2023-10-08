The Vancouver Canucks’ front office are having a busy day already.

Just moments after the team announced they’d made a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs for veteran forward Sam Lafferty, the Canucks also made a series of corresponding roster moves.

Defenceman Christian Wolanin and centre Jack Studnicka were both placed on waivers with the intention of sending them to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, while the team also announced the recall of defenceman Akito Hirose from Abbotsford.

General Manager Patrik Allvin has announced that the #Canucks have made the following roster updates: pic.twitter.com/pXNnAlBbPV — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 8, 2023

Studnicka being placed on waivers was a shock to many in the Canucks market, who liked his efforts through four preseason games. After being acquired last season by Vancouver as part of the trade with Boston for goaltender Mikey DiPietro, Studnicka put up four goals and four assists in 47 games with his new club.

Wolanin put up three assists in 16 games in the NHL last season after signing with Vancouver, but mostly played in the AHL, adding six goals and 49 assists in 49 games in Abbotsford.

More to come…