Canucks goalie Silovs has worst save percentage in NHL right now

It’s been a nightmare start to the season for Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs.

Last year’s breakout playoff star has been unable to rediscover the magic he channelled last spring. Through three starts this year, Silovs has yet to win a game and has allowed 15 total goals.

The Latvian netminder has a 5.00 goals-against-average and a .797% save percentage. That’s the worst save percentage of any NHL goalie who has played a full game so far this season.

Ville Husso and Mads Sogaard have worse save percentages than Silovs, but neither has played even close to a full 60 minutes.

Silovs is far behind the next lowest goalie with multiple starts, Philadelphia Flyers netminder Ivan Fedotov, who is at .821%.

The Canucks have been fortunate that their late summer addition, Kevin Lankinen, has given them outstanding play, meaning they haven’t been forced to turn to Silovs often.

With Thatcher Demko two-to-three weeks away from returning per the latest reports, Silovs days in the NHL may be numbered. His play so far this season has not been indicative of an NHL goaltender.

The Canucks could carry three goalies upon Demko’s return, but then Silovs would likely struggle to get game action.

“I feel like it was a tighter game [in the playoffs],” said Silovs last night when discussing his early season struggles. “Playoff games are much tighter, and [I] have to adjust to the bigger moment.”

While Silovs has been far from good so far this season, the Canucks have also been struggling to limit scoring chances against him. The team’s veterans have acknowledged as much after some performances where Silovs struggled.

“It wasn’t Arty’s fault,” said Tyler Myers after the team’s recent 6-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils. “We hung Arty out to dry tonight. He doesn’t need to worry about it.”

Still, the fancy stats don’t fully support that premise. Hockey analytics site MoneyPuck has Silovs at -2.07 goals-saved-above-expected-per-60-minutes. That’s the worst mark of any goalie with multiple appearances.

The Canucks will most likely turn back to Lankinen as Silovs works through his struggles. With what will be upon Demko’s return to a crowded crease in Vancouver, the Latvian needs to prove he can stick at the highest level.