Canucks goalie Silovs continues impressive run at World Championship, this time against Canada

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Artur Silovs has been nothing short of phenomenal for Team Latvia at the 2023 IIHF World Championships.

The 22-year-old started the tournament as Latvia’s backup but was quickly thrown into the crease after Ivars Punnenovs was pulled in the opening game. Silovs hasn’t given up the net since.

After helping lead Latvia to an upset win over Sweden on Thursday, Silovs and his teammates nearly upset Canada this morning, holding a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Canada was ultimately able to storm back and make it 3-2 before adding an empty netter, but the effort of the Latvians and particularly Silovs, didn’t go unnoticed.

Silovs kicked aside 32 of the 35 shots he faced versus Canada, giving him an extremely impressive 2.11 goals against average and a .924 save percentage in nine appearances. To no surprise, he has been named one of Latvia’s top three players of the tournament, along with his teammates in Kaspars Daugavins and Rodrigo Abols.

With the loss, Silovs and his teammates will prepare to face off against USA in the bronze medal game on Sunday.

Despite how frustrated he must be, Silovs has excited many Canucks fans thanks to his play at this event. After spending a good part of the 2021-22 season in the ECHL, the young netminder had somewhat of a coming-out party this season, and this only helps add to it.

In 44 games with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL this season, he was able to post a 2.44 GAA along with a .909 SV%. The solid performance was enough for him to get his first shot at NHL action, where he made five starts and posted a 3-2-0 record.

While Silovs still has room to grow as a player, he has certainly taken big strides in his development over the past year. A win in the bronze medal game on Sunday would only help further improve his confidence entering the 2023-24 season.

Arturs Silovs with a huge glove save on a 2-on-1 PP chance for Canada. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/MYMqxHcHD3 — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 27, 2023

Gaetan Haas gets stopped by Arturs Silovs, who made a huge breakaway save. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/sfnXanicb0 — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 23, 2023