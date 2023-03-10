Canucks sign defence prospect Kirill Kudryavtsev to three-year contract

Did the Vancouver Canucks find a diamond in the rough at last year’s NHL Draft?

It’s too soon to make that call, but it is notable that the team elected to sign seventh-round draft pick Kirill Kudryavtsev to a three-year entry-level contract today. Kudryavtsev’s contract is worth $850,000 per season, according to CapFriendly.

The 19-year-old left-shot defenceman has spent the past two seasons with the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Russian ranks third on his team in scoring this season, with 45 points (6-39-45) in 60 games, and was named an assistant captain by the Greyhounds in January.

Kudryavtsev had 39 points (5-34-39) in 68 games last season.

“Kirill has had a good season so far and our development team has been happy with his progress in the OHL,” said Canucks GM Patrik Allvin. “Our group looks forward to the opportunity to continue to work with him and get him ready for a pro career.”

Elite Prospects described Kudryavtsev as “one of the smartest activators” in his draft class, adding that his upside comes from “supporting the offence and creating it.”

Kudryavtsev is the latest client of agent Dan Milstein to sign with the Canucks. Milstein also represents Andrei Kuzmenko, Ilya Mikheyev, Vitali Kravtsov, and prospect Danila Klimovich.

