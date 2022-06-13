Canucks add former Minnesota first rounder Filip Johansson in free agency

Johansson was a first-round pick by the Minnesota Wild in 2018 (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The Vancouver Canucks have added another new prospect.

GM Patrik Allvin is delivering on his promise to supplement the team’s shallow prospect pool by adding European free agents.

Six days after the Canucks signed free agent centre Nils Aman, Allvin has snapped up another 22-year-old Swede. Filip Johansson, a 6-foot-1 Swedish defenceman, has signed a two-year deal with the Canucks.

“Filip plays a solid defensive game and has shown consistent improvement over the past three seasons.” said Allvin. “He will continue to develop his game in Sweden with Frölunda next season, but we look forward to welcoming him to Vancouver for Development Camp at UBC next month.”

Having not picked in the first round of the NHL Draft in consecutive years for the first time in team history, the Canucks added a first-rounder today — albeit one whose stock has fallen. Johansson was the Minnesota Wild’s first-round pick in 2018, selected at 24th overall.

Johansson scored just 11 points (3-8-11) with Frölunda in the SHL last season, sixth-most among defencemen on his team. He did have a productive playoffs though, scoring seven points, including five goals, in nine postseason games.

Filip Johansson with a rip off the rush for Frolunda #mnwild pic.twitter.com/GrlQDom1i9 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) April 7, 2022

