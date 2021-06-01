Canucks sign Czech prospect Karel Plasek

The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to terms with one of their prospects.

Karel Plasek, the six-foot Czech right winger the Canucks took in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, has signed a three-year entry level contract.

The 20-year-old scored 10 points in 44 games with HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga, the top professional league in his home country.

Plasek represented the Czech Republic at the 2019 World Juniors in Vancouver and Victoria, notching one assist in five games. He also scored five points in seven games with the Czechs at the U-18 Championship in 2018.

#Canucks prospect, Karel Plasek gets his first point of the event with this primary helper. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/PYiVee8aLs — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) December 30, 2019

The skilled winger should play in Abbotsford next year, with the Canucks’ yet-to-be-named AHL affiliate.

The same can’t be said for Ethan Keppen, Vancouver’s fourth-round pick in 2019, who wasn’t signed before today’s June 1 deadline for CHL players.

As the host team of the 2019 draft, the Canucks chose nine players, which has turned out to be reasonably successful already. Second-round pick Nils Höglander is coming off an impressive rookie year with the Canucks, while Vasily Podkolzin signed on the weekend and will be in the lineup next season.

There’s even a glimmer of hope with two of their seventh-rounders, as Aidan Mcdonough scored 20 points in 21 games with Northeastern University this season, while Arvid Costmar showed well with Team Sweden at the World Juniors.

Fifth-rounder Carson Focht has 12 points in 28 AHL games with the Utica Comets last season, while Jack Malone had 41 points in 44 USHL games with the Youngstown Phantoms.

Goaltender Arturs Silovs got to back up Braden Holtby for a game after the Canucks COVID outbreak, but that’s about as eventful as his season was. He only appeared in six games in his native Latvia to go with one AHL game while on loan to the Manitoba Moose.