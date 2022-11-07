Canucks right-shot defence prospect Filip Johansson off to hot start in Sweden

Shortly after the Vancouver Canucks acquired right-hand defender Ethan Bear, GM Patrik Allvin, gave a blunt answer when asked if there were any prospects overseas that he could see play North American professional hockey next season.

“Filip Johansson.”

“He’s ready,” Allvin added. “We wanted him here this year, but we respected his decision [to play an additional year in the Swedish Hockey League]. ”

The 2018 first-round pick of the Minnesota Wild was signed by the Canucks back in June as a free agent. The Wild opted to not sign the right-shot blueliner, instead taking the second-round-pick compensation NHL teams receive when they do not sign a drafted first-round player.

This presented an opportunity for the Canucks to add a free asset; a player who was drafted too high, but still represents as a value add for NHL organizations. This is all with the added bonus of the player occupying a role and having the right-shot handedness so desperately needed in their current prospect pool.

Already off to a hot start of the season for Frölunda HC in the SHL, Johansson has played over 20 minutes in the majority of his games this year. Just three off his career-best point totals, the 22-year-old has recorded eight points across 17 games this season. Against lesser competition in Champions League play — a tournament that encompasses teams from all over Europe, Johansson has recorded six points in six games played.

While Johansson probably won’t be a point producer in the North American game, his SHL tape indicates he can add value in other ways.

Puck moving in transition

Being able to transport the puck in multiple ways is key for a defender in being a regular contributor at the NHL level. Luckily, Johansson’s transitional efforts this season show that he’s NHL-ready in this regard.

Across the 6-foot-1 defender’s season, he constantly showed the ability to carry pucks through the neutral zone and slice into offensive zone entries. He’s like a downhill skier, finding his routes at high speeds and executing. Blending weight shifts and large-ice maneuverability, Johansson loves to attack with speed, setting up his dekes early, protecting the puck at his hip, and selecting the right handles to attack defenders where they are vulnerable.

While his routes into the offensive zone are questionable, as he often attacks into heavy pressure, Johansson has the right idea when he crosses the blue line. Almost always trying to funnel pucks into the middle of the ice, Johansson often finds teammates on their tape from a distance, all while pulling defenders’ attention.

The passing skill translates into his breakouts as well. The Västerås-born defender keeps his feet in-motion while working outlets. This is key as static feet can lead to breakouts being more easily picked off.

By carrying the puck forward, Johansson effectively opens up new pass lanes, finds teammates in-stride, and promotes a faster transition game.

Board-banks, hooks to trailing teammates, slips past forecheckers, two-line stretch passes — it’s all there to have NHL success.

Where Johansson might have bigger issues is on puck retrievals. European defenders often struggle to handle the NHL forecheck. While he scans pressure, initiates and pushes early contact and smart body positions, he lacks manipulation elements to shake off forecheckers. Often pinned by defenders, the former first-round-pick has to rely on strength, support, and getting his stick free to complete clean retrievals.

Johansson’s defending habits

Possibly the biggest hurdle to Johansson’s NHL translatability is his defending in space, especially when facing the rush.

The SHL rink size is as vast as the Pacific Ocean, and when faced with outside speed, the Canucks prospect’s effectiveness wavers. As he pivots, Johansson has no explosiveness as he pushes off his inside edge, not allowing him to drive attackers to the outside. To make matters worse, he stops moving his feet, reaches, and sacrifices body positioning. Good gap control devolves quickly into poor positioning.

Faster NHL forwards will easily exploit these habits. In the SHL, Johansson can still protect that inside lane, static feet and all, but it won’t fly at higher levels.

Johansson might make up for lost transitional value with his aggressiveness. When he gets in front of the puck carrier and faces them head-on, he’s a stout defender — it’s not uncommon for him to activate up into the neutral zone to seal off perimeter puck carriers. He’s physical, has an accurate stick, and it’s not out of the question that small-ice scenarios in North America could equal more effectiveness. When he’s not facing the puck carrier directly, the 22-year-old locks down backdoor threats and box-outs, adding even more value.

Mental mapping is Johansson’s game in sustained pressure. Like a chess player calculating the next couple of moves, clogging lanes, disrupting releases, and always scanning opponents’ positions.

Shooting

It’s undeniable that Johannson’s shot is a cannon; mechanically sound in almost every way. Power definitely isn’t an issue for the Swede. Unfortunately, his habits on the blue line could mean limited effectiveness in North America.

A primary shooting threat from the point, Johansson rarely walks the line in search of better shooting lanes. Because he’s so static, it’s easy to clog lanes on the way to the net. There is some creation value when Johansson thinks out his puck placements — low tippable shots or rebound creation, but he’s far too eager to jettison the puck with as much power as he can muster.

He’s a fairly smart off-puck activator. If Johansson is able to make that a bigger part of his game, it could lead to more offensive potential in the NHL.

Future

While Johansson isn’t a perfect player, he represents a polished, NHL-ready quantity, whose current base of habits and skills are entirely workable. The smaller ice surface should be a positive change for the defender, but expect an adjustment period come next season, especially when handling the faster pace of the game. Think of a bottom pairing projection, who struggles to defend speed, but can push a lot of positive transitional value.

Not bad for a free asset.