Canucks open to moving defensive prospect Jack Rathbone: report

Ben Steiner
Ben Steiner
Feb 2 2023, 4:44 pm
The Vancouver Canucks already traded Bo Horvat, but they might not be done just yet.

Rick Dhaliwal reported on Wednesday that the club looks to be interested in exploring a trade for one of their top defensive prospects,  Jack Rathbone.

Dhaliwal reports that Rathbone won’t be back until after the NHL All-Star Game and that the club is open to “moving him to a team that would give him a better chance to play in the NHL.”

On January 15, Rathbone was transported to a local hospital after being stretchered off the ice during an AHL game in San Jose, his second concussion in less than a year, after he crashed hard into the boards against the Bakersfield Condors in 2022.

The 23-year-old defenceman joined the Canucks organization after then-general manager Jim Benning selected him 95th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and inked him to an entry-level contract in 2020.

Through 23 NHL games, Rathbone has struggled to establish himself as a consistent contributor on a struggling Canucks blueline, scoring a goal and three assists while failing to execute the offensive breakout plays that made him such an exciting NCAA prospect.

GM Patrik Allvin re-signed Rathbone as one of his first deals, promoting him onto a two-year one-way contract with the hockey club worth an average annual value of $850,000, according to CapFriendly.

After failing to crack the Canucks’ lineup in 2021, Rathbone went to Abbotsford and put up 40 points (10G, 30A) in 39 games. This season, he’s scored a goal and six assists in 15 games.

For a 5’11” defenceman who plays the game with speed and skill, two severe injuries are a concern moving forward.

While Rathbone was discharged from the hospital and looks poised to make a return to AHL competition after the NHL All-Star Break, he may be one of Vancouver’s trade candidates.

A former standout with Harvard, Rathbone posted two seven-goal seasons with the Crimson while adding 39 assists for 53 points in as many games.

The NHL trade deadline is March 3.

