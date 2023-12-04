Canucks captain Hughes launches "Team 43" program for first responders

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is leading the way on a new initiative.

The Canucks announced today that Hughes has launched “Team 43,” a ticket donation program that will bring first responders to every home game at Rogers Arena.

A Canucks spokesperson told Daily Hive that the team has already reached out to many first responder groups in the Lower Mainland, including firefighters, police, and emergency health services.

“This program is a nod to his grandfather, Marty Hughes, who had a 31-year career as a firefighter and served as battalion chief with the New York City Fire Department,” the Canucks said in a media release. “Limited edition merchandise will be available, with 100% of the proceeds supporting the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.”

Hughes met with members of the West Kelowna Fire Department in September.

Today’s announcement was made in conjunction with the Canucks revealing that they are hosting their first-ever “Firefighters Night” on Thursday.

The Canucks will have several special guests in attendance for the game against the Minnesota Wild, including fire chief Jason Brolund and other members of the West Kelowna Fire Department.

Brolund will be joined by Vancouver fire chief Karen Fry, president of Vancouver Fire Fighters IAFF Local 18 Katrina Davison, and Todd Schierling, president of the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association, for a ceremonial puck drop.

“Having the chance to meet and thank the firefighters in West Kelowna days after being named captain was a truly special start to my year,” Hughes said. “These are some serious hockey players and fans, and I told them that day that I wanted them to come to a game to say thank you. The fact that we’ve been able to create a firefighters’ night in support of the BC Burn Fund ensures that our support reaches across the province.”

The Canucks have a special ticket offer for the game, with $10 from each ticket sold supporting the BC Burn Fund.

“Firefighters across British Columbia put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities on every shift,” said Canucks president of business operations Michael Doyle. “This year, they rallied to battle wildfires that endangered so many, and we were honoured to have the Canucks for Kids Fund support the BC Red Cross Wildfire Relief Fund.”

Hughes is the second current Canucks player to launch a community program. Brock Boeser launched “Boeser’s Beauties,” which has been sending kids from BC Children’s Hospital, as well as families from the Parkinson Society of BC, to Canucks games since 2019. More than 500 individuals have benefitted from the program to date.