Canucks' Quinn Hughes joins his brother Jack in COVID-19 protocol

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Feb 7 2022, 6:03 pm
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks will likely be missing their best defenceman for at least two games this week, as Quinn Hughes has been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Vaccinated players that test positive have to isolate for at least five days, meaning that Hughes is likely to miss upcoming home games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders.

Hughes could miss even longer though, as he tested positive while in the United States during the All-Star break, according to a report from Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

The Canucks also host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday before getting four days off prior to playing in San Jose.

Nearly every Canucks player has now tested positive since the Omicron variant began spreading in North America. Hughes is the 21st Canucks player to enter protocol since December 14. He’s the first Canucks player to enter protocol since Tanner Pearson on January 25.

Quinn joins his younger brother Jack Hughes in COVID-19 protocol after the New Jersey Devils centre tested positive following All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas.

