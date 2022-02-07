Canucks' Quinn Hughes joins his brother Jack in COVID-19 protocol

The Vancouver Canucks will likely be missing their best defenceman for at least two games this week, as Quinn Hughes has been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Vaccinated players that test positive have to isolate for at least five days, meaning that Hughes is likely to miss upcoming home games on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders.

Hughes could miss even longer though, as he tested positive while in the United States during the All-Star break, according to a report from Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

#Canucks players are no longer required to take a routine COVID test unless they’re symptomatic. NHL players do have to test in order cross the border however. In Hughes’ case, the defender is still on the U.S. side of the border, which also extends his probable absence. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 7, 2022

The Canucks also host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday before getting four days off prior to playing in San Jose.

Nearly every Canucks player has now tested positive since the Omicron variant began spreading in North America. Hughes is the 21st Canucks player to enter protocol since December 14. He’s the first Canucks player to enter protocol since Tanner Pearson on January 25.

Quinn joins his younger brother Jack Hughes in COVID-19 protocol after the New Jersey Devils centre tested positive following All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas.