Canucks prospect Lekkerimäki nets two goals in World Juniors opener

When rosters were revealed over the course of the last month for the 2024 World Juniors tournament, it was pretty clear that Vancouver Canucks fans would be paying extra attention to the Swedish side.

With three Canucks prospects — Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Elias Pettersson (the younger one), and Tom Willander — being named to Sweden’s roster, it was just another chance for the country and fanbase to continue their longtime connection.

With the tournament being hosted in Gothenburg, Sweden, there was an added pressure for the Swedes to perform well. But Lekkerimäki didn’t seem to be too fazed by any of it, as he was able to net two goals in Sweden’s World Juniors opener against Latvia today, a 6-0 victory for the hosts.

Lekkerimäki put Sweden up 3-0 with a powerplay goal midway through the second period, with a seeing-eye shot from the top of the faceoff circle that fooled Latvian goalie Deivs Rolovs.

With a little under six minutes to go in the third period, it was Lekkerimäki once again, this time making it 6-0 for Sweden with a nifty shot off a rush.

Neither Pettersson nor Willander found the scoresheet for Sweden.

At age 19, Lekkerimäki is expected to be one of Sweden’s top contributors throughout the tournament. A 2022 first round selection by the Canucks, he has scored 10 goals while adding six assists in 24 games this season, his first with Örebro in the SHL.

Daily Hive prospects writer Daniel Gee wrote earlier this month that he was expecting a “confident, dangerous, and engaged” Lekkerimäki based on his strong start to the season.

Sweden is next on the ice on Thursday, when they take on Germany at 10:30 am PT. They face Canada on Friday, December 29, before closing the round robin with a New Years’ Eve matchup against Finland this coming Sunday.