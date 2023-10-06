"She's everything": Canucks player proves he's a certified Swiftie

Jack Studnicka has been one of the most impressive players on the Vancouver Canucks this preseason.

Also impressive? His apparent fandom of Taylor Swift.

The 24-year-old Canucks forward flexed his Swiftie might recently in a video released by the team on their social media channels yesterday.

Canucks players were asked if they’d rather meet Swift or her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Elias Pettersson, Cole McWard, Teddy Blueger, and Carson Soucy answered that they’d rather meet the NFL star.

Dakota Joshua, Nils Höglander, and Studnicka went with the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

While Joshua and Höglander gave quick answers, certified Swiftie Studnicka was steadfast in his response after some of his teammates jeered him.

“Taylor Swift. Obviously,” Studnicka said.

“She’s everything. She’s a rock star, pop star.”

After mentioning “Getaway Car,” the title of a 2017 song by Swift, Studnicka was questioned by his teammate Phil Di Giuseppe.

“You don’t know Taylor Swift like that?” Studnicka said, dumbfounded by Di Giuseppe.

“Come on now, do your research!”