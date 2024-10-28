Canucks' Noah Juulsen and wife Brooke became parents last week

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Noah Juulsen became a father on Thursday, as he and his wife Brooke welcomed their first child into the world.

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram Sunday night.

“You have changed our lives baby girl,” Brooke said in a joint Instagram post. “We love you so much and are lucky to be your parents.”

Noah and Brooke got married in 2023, less than two years after Juulsen was traded to his hometown team.

Juulsen, 27, has been a Canucks success story, resurrecting his career after Vancouver acquired him in the Olli Juolevi trade in 2021. Juulsen seemed to be a throw-in for the deal with the Florida Panthers which also saw Juho Lammikko come to the West Coast. However, three years later, Juulsen is the only one still in the NHL.

A first-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in 2015, Juulsen had only appeared in 48 NHL games before being acquired by Vancouver. The Abbotsford product has racked up 76 NHL games since the trade, including a career-high 54 games with Vancouver last season.

