The NHL’s revised schedules were released today as expected. We learned about the updated Vancouver Canucks games yesterday, and yet, seeing it published officially is when it really began to hit me that, “hey, they made out like bandits.”

That’s not something that Canucks fans are used to, really. The NHL giving them a break on scheduling?

Maybe one or two years in the Mike Gillis era, after much complaining and lobbying, did the Canucks finally get a few concessions. But for the most part, by virtue of geography alone, not conspiracy, the Canucks have had to roll with a lot of punches.

Not this time.

The Canucks’ replacement games during what was supposed to be the Winter Olympics are games on the 8th and 9th of February, then not until the 12th — all at home. They play in San Jose on the 17th, and then not until the 19th, the 21st, and the 24th for three games back at Rogers Arena.

I mean, that’s almost easy.

Not the opposition necessarily, but the pacing? Pretty easy!

Compare that to others in the Pacific Division?

The Kraken have a stretch of four games in six nights

The Flames play five games in eight nights

The Oilers play eight times in 13 nights

So considering the Canucks are chasing two of those three teams, there’s actually opportunity there for Vancouver to take advantage. It means a chance for Demko to play more of those games, if not all, versus a scenario where the Canucks would be forced to use their backup by the sheer volume of games.

Hey, you have to play the games, and you have to win the games for this to pay off. But from a corner of the universe that so often gets the raw end of the deal — flying thousands of miles versus taking trains like they do out east — this is a rare win for the remote village of Vancouver.