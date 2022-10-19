Comfortably Numb was a good song, but it should not be a state of being for a team’s fanbase.

That’s the risk for the Canucks right now. And when I say the Canucks, I mean the organization as a whole more than the players. The players are pretty focused on trying to solve their own problems right now, but the owner and managers know what’s at stake after almost a full decade of losing.

If you don’t set the hook into the fans early in this season, you might never reel them in.

It’s why a panic move early, whatever that looks like, may not be panicky at all. It might just be a calculated business move. It may even be one that they saw coming.

Hey, even the rosiest of predictions for the Canucks was likely still below 100 points this season. This was never a juggernaut. So it’s a distinct possibility, that one of the many great minds they have in there, thought this was possible, if only in their quietest moments. Let’s hope that’s the case anyway. And that’s not me cheering for the Canucks directly per se, more cheering for our collective sanity.

You miss cheering for a playoff team, we the media miss covering one. It’s unequivocally more fun than covering a death march. And while the draft can be a fun exercise, when you know there’s no chance for a top two pick? Meh.

Trimming around the edges isn’t likely to change the course of the Canucks. So maybe a bigger change is necessary. That could be a trade, that could mean paying a third head coach’s salary this season.

Whatever happens, make it happen soon. Because the numbness is starting to set in.