No luck: Canucks fail to win the draft lottery yet again

Luck wasn’t on the side of the Vancouver Canucks yet again.

The Canucks didn’t win the NHL Draft Lottery today — they never do. Unlike some previous heartaches though, at least they didn’t drop in the order this time. They’ll pick 15th overall at the draft, which is what was expected.

Vancouver entered the draft lottery with the 15th-best odds of winning — just a 0.5% chance. Only one team had longer odds.

The Montreal Canadiens entered the day with the best odds (18.5%) of winning the lottery, and that’s exactly what they did. The Habs will pick first at the draft for the first time since 1980.

Barring a major surprise, Montreal will pick consensus top prospect Shane Wright first overall. A 6-foot-1 centre, Wright scored 94 points in 63 points with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL this season.

The draft is being held in Montreal this year, on July 7 and 8. It’s the first time the draft host team has the first pick since the Maple Leafs picked Wendel Clark first overall when Toronto hosted in 1985.

The New Jersey Devils, who had the fifth-best chance to win today’s lottery, were the only team to move up in the order. They’ll pick second.

Just three teams dropped in order, with Arizona, Seattle, and Philadelphia picking one spot lower than expected.

New this year, teams can move up by a maximum of just 10 spots, meaning the best the Canucks could have hoped for would be picking fifth.

Here’s a look at the order of selection for the first 16 picks of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal:

Montreal Canadiens New Jersey Devils Arizona Coyotes Seattle Kraken Philadelphia Flyers Columbus Blue Jackets (pick acquired from Chicago) Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Ducks San Jose Sharks Columbus Blue Jackets New York Islanders Winnipeg Jets Vancouver Canucks Buffalo Sabres (pick acquired from Vegas)