Canucks could be looking at $5 million for Tanev in free agency: report

There will be no reunion between the Vancouver Canucks and Chris Tanev this season.

The veteran defenceman was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Dallas Stars last night. While the Canucks missed out on acquiring Tanev midseason, there is still the possibility for a reunion on July 1 when he becomes a free agent.

A new report today suggests that if that’s going to happen, the Canucks are going to need to cough up the big bucks.

“Sources are saying that Tanev could get as much as $5 million a year during the summer,” said CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal on Donnie & Dhali this morning. “Canucks won’t like that, they need him at a lower number.”

It’s clear that numerous people inside the Canucks organization are fans of Tanev, including captain Quinn Hughes. However, with players like Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek, Elias Lindholm, Dakota Joshua and more needing extensions this summer, it might be hard for the Canucks to find $5 million in cap space to spend on Tanev.

There were “up to 15 teams” in on Tanev at this year’s trade deadline, per Dhaliwal, and the player is very popular around the league, something that could drive up his price on July 1.

The 34-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players, penalty killers, and teammates in the league. He’s also right-handed, making him an even more valuable asset.

As of right now, the Canucks only have three regular NHL defencemen signed under contract for next season: Quinn Hughes, Carson Soucy, and Noah Juulsen. They will need to make some decisions as to who will be on the blue line next season.

If the Canucks want to make Tanev a competitive offer, they’ll need to get close to that $5 million mark, according to this report. Whether they can, or are willing, to make that happen remains to be seen.