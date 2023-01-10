Canucks are officially a long shot to make the playoffs now

Well, it’s official. The Vancouver Canucks are a long shot to make the playoffs in 2023.

It took 97 points to make the playoffs in the Western Conference last season. The Canucks would need to pick up 60 points in their remaining 43 games to match that total, meaning they can afford no more than 13 regulation losses the rest of the way.

A 30-13-0 record would get it done, but that’s a torrid pace.

The Canucks did go on a run last season after Bruce Boudreau took over, but in the first 43 games under their new coach, Vancouver picked up 55 points — five points off the pace they might need this season.

Speaking of last season’s team, the Canucks are actually two points behind last year’s pace after 39 games.

The Canucks are currently among the biggest long shots to make the playoffs this season, on Stake.com.

The Canucks odds’ to make the playoffs sit at 7.55. They’re among 10 teams where a $100 bet on them to miss the playoffs would pay out less than $10 in profit. In the Canucks’ case, a $100 wager would earn you just $9 in profit ($109 payout) if they missed the playoffs.

That’s how little the oddsmakers believe in them.

Conversely, those that keep the faith stand to make a lot of money. A successful $100 bet on the Canucks to make the playoffs would pay out $755 — a profit of $655.

Here’s a look at every team’s odds to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023.

Western Conference playoff odds

Vegas (1.02) Dallas (1.03) Colorado (1.11) Winnipeg (1.20) Minnesota (1.25) Calgary (1.25) Los Angeles (1.33) Seattle (1.43) Edmonton (1.44) Nashville (2.50) St. Louis (3.00) Vancouver (7.55) Arizona (18.40) San Jose (19.30) Anaheim (19.30) Chicago (19.30)

Eastern Conference playoff odds