Canucks defenceman Kyle Burroughs gets engaged over All-Star break

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Kyle Burroughs doesn’t have an NHL contract for next season, but he’s still managed to find a new long-term deal.

Burroughs, who signed with the Canucks ahead of the 2021-22 NHL season, got engaged to longtime girlfriend Hayley Peters during the NHL All-Star break, popping the question in Hawaii.

The pair announced their engagement in a collaborated Instagram post on Thursday.

“Best friends for life, 01 29 2023,” the caption reads, with a white heart.

Several current teammates and hockey friends, including Vasily Podkolzin, Will Lockwood, and former Vancouver Giant Ty Ronning, all sent their congratulations to the happy couple on the announcement post.

The couple’s first Instagram post together was in November 2018, when Burroughs was playing with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League, after the New York Islanders selected him in the seventh round (No. 196) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

This season, the Vancouver native has played 21 games, scoring a pair of goals, a career-high for him in the NHL.

While Burroughs may not be in Florida at the NHL All-Star Game, he’s joined the trend of NHL players proposing over the All-Star break, as everyone gets a little respite from the day-to-day grind that is the NHL season.

The Canucks resume NHL play on February 6, facing the New Jersey Devils, before making the Big Apple rounds of the Metropolitan Division against the New York Rangers and New York Islanders.