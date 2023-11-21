It’s not easy being a bottom-six winger on the Vancouver Canucks. With lots of options available to the coaching staff, players like Dakota Joshua, Nils Höglander, and Anthony Beauvillier are constantly fighting for ice time.

That’s why it’s a large development when a player like Joshua starts to thrive in a new aspect of the game, especially when it’s one where the Canucks need so much help. Over the first part of this season, the 6-foot-2 winger has been one of the team’s best forwards when short-handed. His effort and success on the penalty kill have made him a very useful bottom-six player.

There are 10 Canucks players that have played at least 20 minutes on the penalty kill so far this year. Joshua ranks first among them all in goals-allowed per sixty minutes.

In fact, among all 124 NHL forwards with at least 25 minutes of short-handed ice time, Joshua’s goals-allowed per-60-minutes rate is sixth best.

Player Team TOI GA/60 on PK Boone Jenner Columbus Blue Jackets 25:43 0 Jake DeBrusk Boston Bruins 34:16 1.75 John Beecher Boston Bruins 31:09 1.93 Jack McBain Arizona Coyotes 30:28 1.97 Seth Jarvis Carolina Hurricanes 29:51 2.01 Dakota Joshua Vancouver Canucks 27:45 2.16 Tyler Motte Tampa Bay Lightning 27:33 2.18 Alex Tuch Buffalo Sabres 27:19 2.2 Phil Di Giuseppe Vancouver Canucks 26:55 2.23

This progression as a penalty killer has come at the perfect time for Joshua. The forward was challenged publically by head coach Rick Tocchet prior to this season. He made it very clear that there was not a guaranteed spot in the lineup waiting for the winger.

“Dakota, he’s gotta pick it up,” Tocchet said to the media during the preseason. “I’m not gonna get into some other factors, but he’s gotta try to win a job.”

Being a valuable part of the team’s special units is a great way to win a job in the NHL. That’s exactly what Joshua has done so far this year as no matter if he gets on the scoresheet or not, he can make an impact on every contest with his penalty-killing ability.

This is the way to force yourself into the lineup and should be an example for players like Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson, and Vasily Podkolzin in the Canucks organization who are looking to become NHL regulars over the next 12 months.

The Canucks penalty kill finished last season dead last in the NHL at 71.6%. So far this year, they’ve managed to kill 76.7%, good for 22nd in the league. While they’re still far from elite, the fact that they’re just slightly below average compared to historically bad is a large improvement.

It’s still early in the season, but Joshua’s results when down a man inspire a lot of confidence. If he can continue to post such strong numbers, the Canucks will be relying on him a lot this year.