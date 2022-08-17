Canucks hiring spree includes mascot, ice team, hype team jobs

With just over a month until hockey games return to Rogers Arena, the Vancouver Canucks are going on a hiring spree.

The Canucks website currently has 45 job postings for event staff positions at Rogers Arena and 22 head office positions. There are also 25 event staff and head office jobs listed in Abbotsford, where the Canucks’ AHL team is preparing to play its second season.

While there are full-time jobs to be had, the Canucks are also looking for people to fill some unique part-time jobs.

Notably, they’re looking for a mascot.

The role of Fin has been played by one man for over 20 years as part of a full-time job, so no, this isn’t a job posting to become the Canucks’ new official mascot. The job posting references the Legends Big Head Mascots, as well as the Abbotsford Canucks and Vancouver Warriors.

The Canucks are also looking for new members for their ice team and hype team.

The ice team, as the name suggests, is responsible for on-ice activities, including shovelling away snow during TV timeouts, as well as assisting with promotions, like intermission contests. This position requires the ability to work 75% of Canucks home games every month and be a competent skater in hockey skates, among other things.

The hype team is a relatively new part of Canucks game entertainment team, beginning in 2019.

Among the things hype team members are responsible for at Canucks and Warriors games include:

Assisting with in-game entertainment, including in-stand promotions and concourse activities

Participating in live skits, acting as a crowd plant

Interacting with fans, including starting crowd chants, displaying energy and enthusiasm to our fans

Providing on-ice assistance with set-up and execution of intermission contests as required

Operating T-shirt cannons

The hype team members must be able to work 30-35 Canucks and Warriors home games, or other events, per year. “Acting skills” are also listed as an asset.