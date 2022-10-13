Canucks working on first-ever jersey sponsor after unveiling helmet ads

The Vancouver Canucks have a new helmet sponsor, and they’re working on getting a jersey sponsor too.

For the third season in a row, Canucks helmets will have ads on them. The team has partnered with NexGen Energy on a new multi-year agreement, putting the company’s logo on both sides of Canucks player helmets for home and away games.

Unlike TD and Rogers helmet ads before it, the NexGen Energy logos will perfectly match Canucks colours — white text on blue helmets, and blue text on white helmets.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is proud to announce that NexGen Energy (@NexGenEnergy_) is the new official helmet partner of the Vancouver Canucks. DETAILS | https://t.co/BGtPi5Lmxm pic.twitter.com/30chMqlcmK — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2022

For the first time in league history, the NHL is allowing teams to sell ad space on jerseys this season. Many teams have unveiled sponsor logos on their jerseys in recent weeks, but the Canucks haven’t been one of them.

But that’s about to change.

Daily Hive has learned the Canucks are working on a jersey sponsorship deal.

Who that’s with and when it’ll be announced remains to be seen, though the clock is ticking with the Canucks beginning their season tonight in Edmonton — ad-free on their jerseys but not their helmets. The Canucks are opening the season with five straight road games, and don’t play at Rogers Arena until October 22.

Perhaps they have a jersey sponsorship partner by then.