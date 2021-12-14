Tonight's Canucks game could get postponed if more players test positive

Vancouver Canucks players, coaches, and staff are awaiting COVID-19 test results, which will very likely decide the fate of tonight’s game at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks cancelled their morning skate today after two players, Luke Schenn and Juho Lammikko, tested positive for COVID-19. The team learned of Schenn’s positive test on Monday, with Lammikko’s test result being returned this morning.

“We’re just working through all the league protocols at this point,” said new Canucks president Jim Rutherford. “We just have to see where it goes when we get the next group of tests.”

When asked if Schenn and Lammikko are symptomatic, Rutherford said he didn’t have a good answer.

“I believe so, but I don’t know exactly what they are.”

The Canucks tested everyone again this morning, with Rutherford saying he expects the results back this afternoon — perhaps as late as 6 pm PT.

Rutherford added that he’s unsure what else would need to happen for the NHL to postpone the game.

“I don’t know what guidelines the league uses to cancel games, but it certainly appears that there has to be a bigger number than what we’re dealing with right now.”

The Canucks had a scheduled day off yesterday, and last played on Sunday.

Sense is among those within the Canucks organization is that they will get some more positive tests results. Obviously you hope for the best but have to prepare for what could come. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) December 14, 2021

We've seen 23 players added to the NHL's Covid Protocol list inside the last 36 hours. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 14, 2021

The spread of the Omicron variant appears to be wreaking havoc for a number of NHL teams, with over 20 players being added to the league’s COVID list in the last two days.

The Calgary Flames had to cancel multiple games this week as nine players are currently in COVID-19 protocol. The Carolina Hurricanes, who visited Vancouver on Sunday and Calgary on Thursday, had their game in Minnesota postponed today. Carolina has two players quarantining in Vancouver, and an addition four players quarantining in Minnesota.